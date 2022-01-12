Seoul stocks stretch up late Wed. morning after Fed chief's inflation comments
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Wednesday morning, as the U.S. Fed chief's comments about inflation were largely within market expectations.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 36.04 points, or 1.23 percent, to 2,963.42 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a strong start, taking a cue from overnight rallies on Wall Street.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.41 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.51 percent.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will take actions if needed in order to reign in the inflation pressure and may taper its balance sheet at a faster pace than the previous time.
He did not specify the time for the next rate hike.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.
Top cap Samsung Electronics slipped 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.39 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics climbed 2.52 percent, internet portal operator Naver jumped 4.78 percent, and Kakao gained 3.47 percent.
Electric car battery maker LG Chem moved up 3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,189.85 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.85 won from the previous session's close.
