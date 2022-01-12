Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday it has successfully conducted the "final" test-firing of a new hypersonic missile a day earlier as its leader Kim Jong-un called for the strengthening of the country's "strategic military muscle both in quality and quantity" during an on-site inspection.
"The superior maneuverability of the hypersonic glide vehicle was more strikingly verified through the final test-fire," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. "The test-fire was aimed at the final verification of overall technical specifications of the developed hypersonic weapon system."
-----------------
(2nd LD) Daily infections back above 4,000 in 6 days amid lingering omicron woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases bounced back to above 4,000 for the first time in six days Wednesday, putting health authorities on high alert over a possible resurgence amid omicron concerns.
The country added 4,388 new COVID-19 infections, including 4,007 local infections, raising the total caseload to 674,868, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports largest job growth in 7 years in 2021 amid economic recovery
SEOUL -- South Korea added the most jobs in seven years in 2021 as the job market recovered to pre-pandemic levels due to the base effect and the economic recovery, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 27.27 million last year, 369,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Search for missing workers at Gwangju construction accident site suspended amid safety inspection
GWANGJU -- A safety inspection was under way Wednesday as authorities weighed when to resume a search for the six workers who went missing after the collapse of a facade of a high-rise apartment building under construction in the southwestern city of Gwangju a day earlier.
Search efforts at the collapse site were temporarily suspended Tuesday night due to safety concerns over possible further disintegration of the building or the potential collapse of a tower crane adjoining the building.
-----------------
Moon orders thorough investigation into accident at Gwangju construction site
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday ordered a thorough investigation into a construction site accident that left six people unaccounted for, his spokesperson said.
Moon's order comes a day after the facade of a high-rise apartment building under construction in the southwestern city of Gwangju collapsed, leaving six workers missing.
-----------------
U.N. Command to suspend Panmunjom tours again amid coronavirus concerns
SEOUL -- Tours to the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom will be suspended starting next week due to spikes in COVID-19 infections, the U.N. Command (UNC) said Wednesday.
The UNC will discontinue the tour program to the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, effective Tuesday, less than two months after it resumed the tours in line with the country's "living with COVID-19" scheme.
-----------------
Yoon overtakes Lee 38 pct to 35.3 pct: poll
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol overtook his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung after gaining 38 percent public support against Lee's 35.3 percent, a survey showed Wednesday.
Yoon of the conservative People Power Party added 3.1 percentage points, while Lee of the liberal Democratic Party lost 7.1 points, according to the survey of 1,014 adults conducted by Hangil Research from Saturday to Monday.
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
(7th LD) N. Korea's improved ballistic missile traveled at Mach 10: JCS
Facade of apartment building under construction collapses, injuring at least 1
(2nd LD) Air Force pilot dies after F-5E fighter crashes in central S. Korea
Yoon cites preemptive strike as option to deal with N.K. threat
(LEAD) S. Korean Air Force's F-5 fighter jet crashes in Hwaseong