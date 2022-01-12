Vice FM tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, leading to 16 Cabinet members taking virus tests and canceling their schedules as they attended the same Cabinet meeting with Choi the previous day.
Choi attended Tuesday's meeting on behalf of Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. The 16 other Cabinet members also in attendance included Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol, Defense Minister Suh Wook, Unification Minister Lee In-young, Land Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk and Culture Minister Hwang Hee.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, meanwhile, did not take a virus test as he attended the Cabinet meeting via videoconference in the central city of Sejong.
