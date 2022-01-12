KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO CHEMICAL 132,500 UP 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,980 DN 60
KAL 28,500 UP 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,210 UP 150
LG Corp. 82,500 UP 3,000
DongkukStlMill 17,950 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 26,500 UP 150
KCC 375,500 UP 5,500
SKBP 93,100 UP 1,000
Daewoong 30,100 UP 550
NEXENTIRE 7,120 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 105,000 UP 2,000
TaekwangInd 1,141,000 UP 6,000
AmoreG 42,100 UP 900
HyundaiMtr 211,500 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 12,150 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 113,000 UP 4,500
Daesang 22,950 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,855 UP 60
ORION Holdings 15,400 UP 50
Youngpoong 672,000 UP 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,300 UP 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,700 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 218,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,050 UP 250
Kogas 37,950 UP 650
Hanwha 31,550 UP 600
DB HiTek 82,100 UP 4,100
CJ 82,500 UP 2,200
LX INT 26,200 UP 200
SK hynix 128,500 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 96,100 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 39,750 UP 750
HITEJINRO 31,100 UP 750
Yuhan 62,300 UP 900
SLCORP 30,750 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 127,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 116,000 UP 5,000
DL 66,900 UP 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,000 UP 300
