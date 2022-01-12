KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KIA CORP. 85,100 UP 1,000
Shinsegae 246,500 UP 7,500
BoryungPharm 14,050 UP 150
Nongshim 321,500 UP 5,000
SGBC 71,300 UP 3,200
Hyosung 91,900 UP 1,100
LOTTE Fine Chem 74,800 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 45,000 UP 750
LOTTE 29,200 UP 500
GCH Corp 26,150 UP 700
LotteChilsung 141,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,530 UP 80
POSCO 305,500 UP 5,500
DB INSURANCE 64,700 UP 800
SamsungElec 78,900 0
NHIS 12,100 UP 200
DongwonInd 230,000 UP 4,000
SK Discovery 47,050 UP 1,050
LS 55,100 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108500 UP1500
GC Corp 210,000 UP 3,000
GS E&C 43,850 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 659,000 UP 32,000
KPIC 189,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,690 UP 210
SKC 160,500 UP 5,000
HDC-OP 20,850 DN 4,900
TaihanElecWire 1,865 UP 190
GS Retail 29,600 UP 450
Ottogi 453,500 UP 1,000
MERITZ SECU 6,060 UP 270
HtlShilla 76,000 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 51,500 UP 900
SamsungElecMech 184,500 UP 3,000
Hanssem 88,200 DN 400
KSOE 100,500 UP 600
MS IND 28,850 UP 950
OCI 104,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 54,800 UP 700
KorZinc 535,000 UP 18,000
