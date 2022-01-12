KIA CORP. 85,100 UP 1,000

Shinsegae 246,500 UP 7,500

BoryungPharm 14,050 UP 150

Nongshim 321,500 UP 5,000

SGBC 71,300 UP 3,200

Hyosung 91,900 UP 1,100

LOTTE Fine Chem 74,800 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 45,000 UP 750

LOTTE 29,200 UP 500

GCH Corp 26,150 UP 700

LotteChilsung 141,000 UP 3,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,530 UP 80

POSCO 305,500 UP 5,500

DB INSURANCE 64,700 UP 800

SamsungElec 78,900 0

NHIS 12,100 UP 200

DongwonInd 230,000 UP 4,000

SK Discovery 47,050 UP 1,050

LS 55,100 UP 1,100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108500 UP1500

GC Corp 210,000 UP 3,000

GS E&C 43,850 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 659,000 UP 32,000

KPIC 189,000 UP 1,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,690 UP 210

SKC 160,500 UP 5,000

HDC-OP 20,850 DN 4,900

TaihanElecWire 1,865 UP 190

GS Retail 29,600 UP 450

Ottogi 453,500 UP 1,000

MERITZ SECU 6,060 UP 270

HtlShilla 76,000 UP 1,400

Hanmi Science 51,500 UP 900

SamsungElecMech 184,500 UP 3,000

Hanssem 88,200 DN 400

KSOE 100,500 UP 600

MS IND 28,850 UP 950

OCI 104,000 UP 1,000

LS ELECTRIC 54,800 UP 700

KorZinc 535,000 UP 18,000

(MORE)