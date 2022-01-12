SamsungHvyInd 5,790 DN 80

HyundaiMipoDock 80,600 DN 600

IS DONGSEO 46,800 UP 1,800

S-Oil 96,300 UP 1,800

LG Innotek 344,500 UP 18,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,500 UP 2,500

HMM 26,350 UP 600

HYUNDAI WIA 78,400 UP 1,200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,200 UP 2,400

KumhoPetrochem 170,000 UP 4,500

Mobis 262,000 UP 5,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,400 UP 200

S-1 73,400 UP 600

ZINUS 73,800 UP 1,600

SKTelecom 56,100 DN 100

SNT MOTIV 47,150 UP 850

HyundaiElev 40,200 UP 300

Hanchem 278,500 UP 9,500

SAMSUNG SDS 154,000 UP 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 33,850 DN 50

KUMHOTIRE 4,600 UP 85

DWS 54,000 UP 2,100

Hanon Systems 12,750 UP 150

SK 249,000 UP 9,500

ShinpoongPharm 30,300 UP 1,250

KEPCO 21,700 UP 200

Handsome 36,100 UP 300

Asiana Airlines 19,200 UP 500

SamsungSecu 42,900 UP 750

KG DONGBU STL 11,650 UP 150

COWAY 76,200 UP 2,400

LOTTE SHOPPING 87,200 UP 1,900

IBK 10,800 UP 50

DONGSUH 30,150 0

SamsungEng 24,350 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 UP 3,000

PanOcean 5,680 UP 120

SAMSUNG CARD 31,500 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 22,550 UP 250

KT 30,950 UP 300

(MORE)