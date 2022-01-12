KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,790 DN 80
HyundaiMipoDock 80,600 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 46,800 UP 1,800
S-Oil 96,300 UP 1,800
LG Innotek 344,500 UP 18,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,500 UP 2,500
HMM 26,350 UP 600
HYUNDAI WIA 78,400 UP 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,200 UP 2,400
KumhoPetrochem 170,000 UP 4,500
Mobis 262,000 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,400 UP 200
S-1 73,400 UP 600
ZINUS 73,800 UP 1,600
SKTelecom 56,100 DN 100
SNT MOTIV 47,150 UP 850
HyundaiElev 40,200 UP 300
Hanchem 278,500 UP 9,500
SAMSUNG SDS 154,000 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,850 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,600 UP 85
DWS 54,000 UP 2,100
Hanon Systems 12,750 UP 150
SK 249,000 UP 9,500
ShinpoongPharm 30,300 UP 1,250
KEPCO 21,700 UP 200
Handsome 36,100 UP 300
Asiana Airlines 19,200 UP 500
SamsungSecu 42,900 UP 750
KG DONGBU STL 11,650 UP 150
COWAY 76,200 UP 2,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,200 UP 1,900
IBK 10,800 UP 50
DONGSUH 30,150 0
SamsungEng 24,350 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 UP 3,000
PanOcean 5,680 UP 120
SAMSUNG CARD 31,500 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 22,550 UP 250
KT 30,950 UP 300
