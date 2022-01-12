KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL133000 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 17,450 UP 100
LG Uplus 13,600 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 UP 900
KT&G 79,200 0
DHICO 20,900 UP 350
Doosanfc 42,050 UP 250
LG Display 24,350 0
Kangwonland 24,650 UP 50
NAVER 345,500 UP 10,500
Kakao 97,200 UP 2,200
NCsoft 616,000 UP 12,000
KIWOOM 103,000 UP 2,000
DSME 24,950 DN 200
HDSINFRA 6,900 UP 20
DWEC 6,100 DN 60
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,300 UP 800
CJ CheilJedang 383,000 DN 500
DongwonF&B 195,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 36,150 UP 300
LGH&H 949,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 773,000 UP 39,000
KEPCO E&C 79,700 UP 2,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,400 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,700 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 137,000 UP 6,500
Celltrion 197,000 UP 500
Huchems 23,400 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,200 UP 1,200
KIH 82,300 UP 3,700
GS 40,550 UP 850
CJ CGV 24,550 UP 500
LIG Nex1 68,000 UP 1,500
Fila Holdings 33,650 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,550 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 3,320 0
AMOREPACIFIC 155,000 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 24,250 UP 2,350
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(7th LD) N. Korea's improved ballistic missile traveled at Mach 10: JCS
-
Facade of apartment building under construction collapses, injuring at least 1
-
(2nd LD) Six missing after facade of apartment building under construction collapses
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired hypersonic missile under leader Kim's guidance Tuesday
-
Chinese boat captured for alleged false report of fish catch