KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 January 12, 2022

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL133000 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 17,450 UP 100
LG Uplus 13,600 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 UP 900
KT&G 79,200 0
DHICO 20,900 UP 350
Doosanfc 42,050 UP 250
LG Display 24,350 0
Kangwonland 24,650 UP 50
NAVER 345,500 UP 10,500
Kakao 97,200 UP 2,200
NCsoft 616,000 UP 12,000
KIWOOM 103,000 UP 2,000
DSME 24,950 DN 200
HDSINFRA 6,900 UP 20
DWEC 6,100 DN 60
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,300 UP 800
CJ CheilJedang 383,000 DN 500
DongwonF&B 195,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 36,150 UP 300
LGH&H 949,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 773,000 UP 39,000
KEPCO E&C 79,700 UP 2,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,400 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,700 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 137,000 UP 6,500
Celltrion 197,000 UP 500
Huchems 23,400 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,200 UP 1,200
KIH 82,300 UP 3,700
GS 40,550 UP 850
CJ CGV 24,550 UP 500
LIG Nex1 68,000 UP 1,500
Fila Holdings 33,650 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,550 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 3,320 0
AMOREPACIFIC 155,000 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 24,250 UP 2,350
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
