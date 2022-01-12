KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 264,500 UP 23,000
POONGSAN 32,600 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 61,900 UP 1,900
Hansae 22,650 UP 150
Youngone Corp 46,700 DN 400
CSWIND 62,500 UP 1,700
GKL 13,250 UP 200
KOLON IND 68,900 UP 1,800
HanmiPharm 269,500 UP 5,500
Meritz Financial 51,400 UP 2,050
BNK Financial Group 8,800 0
emart 148,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY402 00 UP1200
KOLMAR KOREA 38,700 UP 700
PIAM 52,200 UP 1,400
HANJINKAL 57,900 UP 500
DoubleUGames 54,800 UP 700
CUCKOO 18,900 UP 350
COSMAX 84,400 UP 2,700
MANDO 61,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 857,000 UP 24,000
Doosan Bobcat 43,250 UP 1,150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,350 DN 800
Netmarble 114,000 UP 4,000
KRAFTON 367,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54600 UP900
ORION 106,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,950 UP 150
BGF Retail 138,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 152,500 UP 5,500
HYOSUNG TNC 547,000 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 543,000 UP 12,000
SKBS 217,000 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,900 UP 350
KakaoBank 49,300 DN 50
HYBE 297,000 UP 8,000
SK ie technology 151,000 UP 4,000
DL E&C 130,000 0
kakaopay 154,500 UP 5,000
SKSQUARE 59,400 UP 2,200
(END)
