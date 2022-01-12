(LEAD) Seoul stocks jump 1.5 pct after Fed chief's inflation comments
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed sharply higher Wednesday, as the U.S. Fed chief's comments about inflation were largely within market expectations. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 4.51 points, or 1.54 percent, to close at 2,972.48 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 506 million shares worth some 10.8 trillion won (US$9.1 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 730 to 140.
Institutions bought a net 607 billion won and foreigners purchased 452 billion won, while retail investors sold 1.07 trillion won.
Stocks got off to a strong start, taking a cue from overnight rallies on Wall Street.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.41 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.51 percent.
"The KOSPI seems to have rebounded on partially eased concerns about the Fed's tapering," said NH Investment & Securities analyst Kim Young-hwan.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will take actions if needed in order to reign in the inflation pressure and may taper its balance sheet at a faster pace than the previous time.
He did not specify the time for the next rate hike.
Most large caps closed higher in Seoul.
Top cap Samsung Electronics closed unchanged from the previous session at 78,900 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 0.39 percent to 128,500 won.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics climbed 2.88 percent to 857,000 won, internet portal operator Naver moved up 3.13 percent to 345,500 won, and Kakao gained 2.32 percent to 97,200 won.
Electric car battery maker LG Chem surged 5.31 percent to 773,000 won, and Samsung SDI jumped 5.1 percent to 659,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,190.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.2 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 4 basis points to 1.998 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond fell 6.3 basis points to 2.187 percent.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(7th LD) N. Korea's improved ballistic missile traveled at Mach 10: JCS
-
Facade of apartment building under construction collapses, injuring at least 1
-
(2nd LD) Six missing after facade of apartment building under construction collapses
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired hypersonic missile under leader Kim's guidance Tuesday
-
Chinese boat captured for alleged false report of fish catch