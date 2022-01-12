Senior S. Korean, U.S. diplomats discuss alliance, regional security in phone call
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States held phone talks Wednesday to discuss the bilateral alliance and other issues on the Korean Peninsula, according to officials.
Yeo Seung-bae, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, and his U.S. counterpart Daniel Kritenbrink had comprehensive discussions on regional and global issues, a foreign ministry official said without elaborating.
"I had a great conversation with Deputy Foreign Minister Yeo on the U.S.-ROK relationship and our close collaboration on shared regional and global challenges," Kritenbrink tweeted, using the acronym for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
As for whether North Korea was discussed during the talks, the official said the allies are in close consultations over various matters, including the Korean Peninsula issue. Earlier this week, the North once again test-fired what it claims to be a hypersonic missile.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS' Japanese compilation album tops 1 mln copies in sales
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile to bolster strategic capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(7th LD) N. Korea's improved ballistic missile traveled at Mach 10: JCS
-
Facade of apartment building under construction collapses, injuring at least 1
-
(2nd LD) Six missing after facade of apartment building under construction collapses
-
(URGENT) N. Korea says it successfully test-fired hypersonic missile under leader Kim's guidance Tuesday
-
Chinese boat captured for alleged false report of fish catch