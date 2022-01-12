S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 12, 2022
All News 16:36 January 12, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.404 1.417 -1.3
2-year TB 1.847 1.889 -4.2
3-year TB 1.998 2.038 -4.0
10-year TB 2.428 2.485 -5.7
2-year MSB 1.836 1.886 -5.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.576 2.611 -3.5
91-day CD 1.310 1.300 +1.0
