Minor party presidential nominee halts campaign schedule amid low ratings
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The presidential candidate of the minor progressive Justice Party announced a decision Wednesday to suspend her campaign schedule to craft "reform plans," aides said, as her public support has languished in single digits.
Sim Sang-jeung earned just 2.2 percent in the latest Hangil Research poll that put support for main opposition People Power Party's candidate Yoon Suk-yeol at 38 percent against ruling Democratic Party nominee Lee Jae-myung's 35.3 percent.
"I take the current election campaign situation seriously, will stop all my schedules and start deliberating (on a way forward)," she was quoted by her aides as saying.
Her party officials said that Sim is not weighing the options of withdrawing her candidacy or unifying candidacy with a nominee of a different party.
Released earlier in the day, the latest survey was conducted on 1,014 adults from Saturday to Monday. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
