Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 13, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -4/-9 Sunny 0
Incheon -5/-7 Cloudy 0
Suwon -3/-8 Cloudy 0
Cheongju -2/-7 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 00/-7 Snow 20
Chuncheon -3/-11 Sunny 0
Gangneung 01/-4 Sunny 0
Jeonju 00/-5 Snow 30
Gwangju 01/-4 Snow 60
Jeju 06/05 Sleet 60
Daegu 01/-6 Cloudy 0
Busan 04/-2 Cloudy 0
(END)
