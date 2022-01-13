Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

January 13, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -4/-9 Sunny 0

Incheon -5/-7 Cloudy 0

Suwon -3/-8 Cloudy 0

Cheongju -2/-7 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 00/-7 Snow 20

Chuncheon -3/-11 Sunny 0

Gangneung 01/-4 Sunny 0

Jeonju 00/-5 Snow 30

Gwangju 01/-4 Snow 60

Jeju 06/05 Sleet 60

Daegu 01/-6 Cloudy 0

Busan 04/-2 Cloudy 0

