Court orders partial suspension of gov't vaccine pass program
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- A court ordered a partial suspension of the government's vaccine pass program Friday.
But it was not immediately known to what extent the suspension is effective.
The vaccine pass program, which has been in effect since November, requires people to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results when entering restaurants, cafes and other multiuse facilities.
The government expanded the program to include department stores and large discount stores.
Friday's decision came in a lawsuit that a total of 1,023 people, including doctors, filed in an effort to repeal the program over concerns of discrimination against unvaccinated people.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
USFK imposes tougher social distancing amid virus resurgence
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise private gathering size limit to 6, keep 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants: PM
-
Gov't to raise private gathering size limit to 6, keep 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants: PM
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korea's military
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korea's military
-
S. Korea expected to relax restrictions on private gatherings next week