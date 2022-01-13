Cabinet members resume schedule after negative COVID-19 test results
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Sixteen Cabinet members resumed their schedules on Thursday after they all tested negative for the coronavirus after attending the same meeting with an infected member.
The members had to take virus tests and cancel their schedules on Wednesday after they attended the same Cabinet meeting with Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon, who tested positive for COVID-19, in Seoul the previous day.
Those who attended the meeting included Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol, Defense Minister Suh Wook, Unification Minister Lee In-young, Land Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk and Culture Minister Hwang Hee.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
Police tackle mysteries surrounding nation's single largest embezzlement case
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
U.S. allows S. Korea to pay compensation to Iranian investor over ISDS ruling
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
-
Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae