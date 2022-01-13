U.S. proposes additional U.N. sanctions on N. Korea following missile tests
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The United States is pushing for additional U.N. Security Council sanctions against North Korea following a series of its missile launches, Washington's top envoy to the world body has said.
"On top of today's designations by @StateDept and @USTreasury, the U.S. is proposing @UN sanctions following North Korea's six ballistic missile launches since September 2021, each of which were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions," Linda Thomas-Greenfield wrote on Twitter.
On Wednesday, the Joe Biden administration imposed sanctions on six North Koreans involved in the reclusive regime's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.
The move came after the North claimed to have successfully conducted hypersonic missile launches on Wednesday last week and Tuesday.
Both Seoul and Washington officials called the weapons tests a violation of the existing U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions, which ban any launches using ballistic missile technology.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
