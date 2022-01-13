Moon calls for measures with excess tax revenue to help small merchants, self-employed
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday ordered aides to come up with measures using excess tax revenue to help small merchants and self-employed people suffering from the economic fallout of COVID-19.
Moon gave the instruction after he was briefed about last year's excess tax revenue, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.
In the first 11 months of last year, tax revenue rose 55.6 trillion won (US$46.5 billion) on-year to 323.4 trillion won, according to the finance ministry.
The accumulated tax revenue is higher than the government's previous estimate of 314.3 trillion won for all of 2021. This means excess tax revenue came to 9.1 trillion won in the January-November period.
Moon's remarks came as the ruling Democratic Party (DP) has been pushing for a supplementary budget.
The DP plans to let the National Assembly approve a bill of an extra budget by Feb. 14, a day before official campaigns begin for the March 9 presidential election.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
Police tackle mysteries surrounding nation's single largest embezzlement case
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
U.S. allows S. Korea to pay compensation to Iranian investor over ISDS ruling
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
-
Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae