Seoul stocks down late Thur. morning on U.S. inflation woes
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded bearish late Thursday morning as investors digest high-flying inflation in the United States, which could hasten the Federal Reserve's tapering move.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 3.65 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,968.83 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a muted start as the U.S. consumer price index showed a 7 percent increase in December, the highest on-year jump in almost four decades.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite inched up 0.23 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11 percent, as the inflation woes have been largely on stock prices.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.63 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded unchanged from the previous session.
LG Electronics surged 7.3 percent after reports that it will supply an infotainment system for Mercedes-Benz's EQS model.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 1.16 percent, its rival Kakao gained 0.21 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor traded flat.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 0.35 percent, and electric car battery maker LG Chem declined 3.23 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,188.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.95 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
Police tackle mysteries surrounding nation's single largest embezzlement case
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
U.S. allows S. Korea to pay compensation to Iranian investor over ISDS ruling
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high