PPP seeks to stop TV broadcasting of Yoon's wife's alleged phone calls
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday sought an injunction to stop a TV station from broadcasting the recordings of alleged phone calls between the wife of its presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol and a reporter.
According to news reports, Yoon's wife Kim Keon-hee spoke by phone with the person who works for the YouTube channel Voice of Seoul for a total of seven hours last year and criticized the Moon Jae-in government, among other things.
The phone calls were recorded and are soon expected to be played by MBC TV.
"If MBC, a public broadcaster, obtains files of personal conversations that were secretly and illegally recorded and broadcasts them after edits and distortions at a time when they will have an impact on the election, that in itself amounts to election interference," Lee Yang-soo, a campaign spokesperson, said in a statement. "We hope MBC will use caution in deciding whether to broadcast (the files) based on the fact that it is a public broadcaster."
The request was filed with the Seoul Western District Court.
The PPP has slammed the planned disclosure of the recordings as political maneuvering.
Kim previously came under fire for allegedly falsifying her credentials on job applications and issued a public apology at the party's headquarters.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 5th consecutive year
-
BTS tops digital song sales for 2nd consecutive year in U.S.
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
Police tackle mysteries surrounding nation's single largest embezzlement case
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
U.S. allows S. Korea to pay compensation to Iranian investor over ISDS ruling
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high