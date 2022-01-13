Go to Contents Go to Navigation

1 missing worker at Gwangju construction accident site discovered

All News 11:33 January 13, 2022

GWANGJU, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- One of six workers who went missing after the collapse of a facade on a high-rise apartment building under construction in Gwangju was discovered Thursday.

Authorities have been searching for the missing construction workers since late Tuesday, when the exterior walls of the building under construction in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, crumbled, trapping the workers at the site.

The fate of the discovered worker was not immediately known.

Reinforcing bars are seen sticking out of the facade of a high-rise apartment building under construction in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Jan. 12, 2022, following its collapse the previous day that left six workers missing. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Gwangju accident
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!