(LEAD) 1 missing worker at Gwangju construction accident site discovered
GWANGJU, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- One of six workers who went missing after the collapse of a facade on a high-rise apartment building under construction in Gwangju was discovered Thursday.
Authorities have been searching for the missing construction workers since late Tuesday, when the exterior walls of the building under construction in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, crumbled, trapping the workers at the site.
The fate of the discovered worker was not immediately known as rescuers were trying to remove concrete debris and iron wires to save him.
Rescuers earlier found the worker near the handrail along the building's basement stairs.
Three workers were initially rescued shortly after the collapse, with one of them sustaining injuries from falling rubble.
Six others, who were believed to be working on upper floors, had gone missing.
