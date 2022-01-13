Apple Korea's 2021 sales soar 24 pct to top 7 tln won
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Apple Korea's sales jumped 24 percent on-year to hit 7.1 trillion won (US$5.97 billion) last year, data showed Thursday.
The South Korean unit of U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. -- Apple Korea Ltd.-- logged 7.1 trillion won (US$5.97 billion) in sales from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30 last year, according to its audit report filings.
Net income for the cited period stood at 124.3 billion won, down slightly from a net profit of 127.4 billion won the previous year.
The company's operating profit dropped 13.3 percent on-year to 111.49 billion won over the cited period.
This marked the first time Apple Korea has released its audit report since the South Korean unit converted into a limited company in 2009.
Under the amended Act on External Audit of Stock Companies, limited companies also have been obliged to undergo external audits and to publicly disclose their audit reports since 2019.
