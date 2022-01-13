Samsung Biologics to start building new plant this year
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics, a major South Korean contract drug manufacturer, said Thursday it plans to start building a fifth plant this year to meet rising orders.
The company's fourth plant, currently under construction, is set to be partially operational from October starting with a bioreactor capacity of 60,000 liters, CEO John Rim said.
"For Samsung Biologics, 2022 will be a year where we will be able to take a great leap forward for sustainable growth and endeavor to maximize our capabilities as a leading CDMO," Rim said during an online news conference at the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference.
Samsung Biologics is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development and manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products for major pharmaceutical firms from both home and abroad.
Samsung Biologics plans to manufacture various biopharmaceutical products at the fourth plant, including vaccines utilizing mRNA and cell therapies.
The company is also further looking into securing additional sites in Songdo, west of Seoul, for the construction of its sixth plant, the chief said.
The biotech unit of South Korea's largest conglomerate, Samsung Group, currently operates three plants in Songdo and is building its fourth plant, which will have a bioreactor capacity of 256,000 liters.
With the fourth plant's completion, the company is expected to secure a combined bioreactor capacity of 620,000 liters by 2023, making it the largest contract manufacturing organization facility at a single location in the world.
