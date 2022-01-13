KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 42,600 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 210,000 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 11,900 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 113,500 UP 500
KCC 374,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 92,700 DN 400
ORION Holdings 15,350 DN 50
NEXENTIRE 7,120 0
CHONGKUNDANG 102,500 DN 2,500
Daesang 22,950 0
SKNetworks 4,935 UP 80
CJ 82,900 UP 400
DB HiTek 82,200 UP 100
LX INT 26,600 UP 400
DongkukStlMill 17,850 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 1,820 DN 45
Hyundai M&F INS 26,750 UP 250
Hanwha 32,100 UP 550
SK hynix 129,500 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 672,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 45,850 UP 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,450 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 216,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,800 DN 250
Kogas 38,800 UP 850
Yuhan 61,700 DN 600
SLCORP 30,650 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 128,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 112,000 DN 4,000
DL 65,600 DN 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,900 DN 100
KIA CORP. 84,900 DN 200
KAL 28,800 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,240 UP 30
TaekwangInd 1,124,000 DN 17,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,120 UP 140
Daewoong 29,600 DN 500
HITEJINRO 31,450 UP 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 95,500 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 39,450 DN 300
(MORE)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
