KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG Corp. 82,600 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 132,000 DN 500
BoryungPharm 13,800 DN 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 74,300 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 46,150 UP 1,150
Shinsegae 247,500 UP 1,000
Nongshim 319,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 71,000 DN 300
Hyosung 91,600 DN 300
KEPCO KPS 35,400 DN 750
LGCHEM 755,000 DN 18,000
Youngone Corp 47,750 UP 1,050
DHICO 20,700 DN 200
Doosanfc 42,250 UP 200
LOTTE 29,100 DN 100
GCH Corp 25,550 DN 600
LotteChilsung 139,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,480 DN 50
POSCO 306,500 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 65,000 UP 300
SamsungElec 77,900 DN 1,000
NHIS 12,200 UP 100
DongwonInd 227,500 DN 2,500
SK Discovery 46,350 DN 700
LS 57,200 UP 2,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES105500 DN3000
GC Corp 206,500 DN 3,500
GS E&C 44,500 UP 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 666,000 UP 7,000
GS Retail 29,750 UP 150
Ottogi 451,500 DN 2,000
KPIC 191,500 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,770 UP 80
SKC 162,000 UP 1,500
MERITZ SECU 6,510 UP 450
HtlShilla 78,500 UP 2,500
Hanmi Science 50,700 DN 800
SamsungElecMech 183,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 86,700 DN 1,500
KSOE 98,900 DN 1,600
