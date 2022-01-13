HYUNDAI WIA 76,500 DN 1,900

S-Oil 95,300 DN 1,000

KumhoPetrochem 171,500 UP 1,500

Mobis 255,000 DN 7,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,500 UP 2,100

S-1 73,000 DN 400

HMM 26,250 DN 100

LG Innotek 352,500 UP 8,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,400 UP 200

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,000 DN 500

MS IND 29,000 UP 150

OCI 102,500 DN 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 57,000 UP 2,200

KorZinc 551,000 UP 16,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,740 DN 50

HyundaiMipoDock 81,100 UP 500

IS DONGSEO 47,900 UP 1,100

KEPCO 21,950 UP 250

SamsungSecu 43,350 UP 450

KG DONGBU STL 11,800 UP 150

ZINUS 72,900 DN 900

SKTelecom 56,300 UP 200

SNT MOTIV 47,200 UP 50

HyundaiElev 40,700 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDS 153,000 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,850 UP 1,000

KUMHOTIRE 4,470 DN 130

Hanon Systems 12,600 DN 150

SK 247,000 DN 2,000

ShinpoongPharm 29,150 DN 1,150

COWAY 75,100 DN 1,100

Hanchem 273,500 DN 5,000

DWS 54,900 UP 900

Handsome 36,100 0

Asiana Airlines 19,450 UP 250

Kakao 96,700 DN 500

IBK 10,750 DN 50

LOTTE SHOPPING 87,900 UP 700

DONGSUH 29,950 DN 200

SamsungEng 24,350 0

(MORE)