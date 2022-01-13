KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI WIA 76,500 DN 1,900
S-Oil 95,300 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 171,500 UP 1,500
Mobis 255,000 DN 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,500 UP 2,100
S-1 73,000 DN 400
HMM 26,250 DN 100
LG Innotek 352,500 UP 8,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,400 UP 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,000 DN 500
MS IND 29,000 UP 150
OCI 102,500 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 57,000 UP 2,200
KorZinc 551,000 UP 16,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,740 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 81,100 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 47,900 UP 1,100
KEPCO 21,950 UP 250
SamsungSecu 43,350 UP 450
KG DONGBU STL 11,800 UP 150
ZINUS 72,900 DN 900
SKTelecom 56,300 UP 200
SNT MOTIV 47,200 UP 50
HyundaiElev 40,700 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 153,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,850 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,470 DN 130
Hanon Systems 12,600 DN 150
SK 247,000 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 29,150 DN 1,150
COWAY 75,100 DN 1,100
Hanchem 273,500 DN 5,000
DWS 54,900 UP 900
Handsome 36,100 0
Asiana Airlines 19,450 UP 250
Kakao 96,700 DN 500
IBK 10,750 DN 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,900 UP 700
DONGSUH 29,950 DN 200
SamsungEng 24,350 0
