KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 266,500 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 33,550 UP 950
KBFinancialGroup 62,300 UP 400
Hansae 24,050 UP 1,400
CSWIND 64,000 UP 1,500
GKL 13,850 UP 600
KOLON IND 69,000 UP 100
HanmiPharm 268,000 DN 1,500
Meritz Financial 53,700 UP 2,300
BNK Financial Group 8,920 UP 120
emart 148,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY402 00 0
KOLMAR KOREA 38,950 UP 250
PIAM 52,100 DN 100
HANJINKAL 56,400 DN 1,500
DoubleUGames 54,600 DN 200
CUCKOO 18,800 DN 100
COSMAX 83,700 DN 700
MANDO 58,800 DN 2,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 865,000 UP 8,000
Doosan Bobcat 43,050 DN 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,250 DN 100
Netmarble 112,500 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 346,500 DN 21,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54600 0
ORION 107,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,350 UP 400
BGF Retail 146,000 UP 7,500
SKCHEM 149,000 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 20,600 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 531,000 DN 16,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 541,000 DN 2,000
SKBS 206,000 DN 11,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,000 UP 100
KakaoBank 48,850 DN 450
HYBE 291,500 DN 5,500
SK ie technology 155,500 UP 4,500
DL E&C 128,000 DN 2,000
kakaopay 147,000 DN 7,500
SKSQUARE 58,000 DN 1,400
(END)
-
Children's gym owner faces murder charges in bizarre rectum stabbing case
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
U.S. allows S. Korea to pay compensation to Iranian investor over ISDS ruling
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine