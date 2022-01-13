S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 13, 2022
All News 16:37 January 13, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.404 1.404 0.0
2-year TB 1.808 1.847 -3.9
3-year TB 1.953 1.998 -4.5
10-year TB 2.397 2.428 -3.1
2-year MSB 1.808 1.836 -2.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.537 2.576 -3.9
91-day CD 1.350 1.310 +4.0
(END)
