Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Once restrained, Biden administration takes warning shot at N. Korea over missile launches (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Tax revenue estimate corrected 3 times; ruling party goes all in on supplementary budget (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. to immediately sanction N. Korean missile programs with 'every appropriate tool' (Donga llbo)
-- Presidential candidates slow to act on pension reform; 1990 births expected to be left with no pension (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Floor sank 10 mins before collapse at Gwangju construction site; opportunity missed to save 6 people (Segye Times)
-- Held back by special law, semiconductor powerhouse unable to build new factory for 3 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Biden takes out whip, imposes 1st financial sanctions on N. Korea over missile launches (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- With back against wall, will Sim Sang-jeung find breakthrough? (Hankyoreh)
-- EU vetoes Hyundai-Daewoo shipbuilding merger (Hankook libo)
-- LG Energy Solution, Honda to team up for battery plant in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- EU blocks Hyundai-Daewoo shipbuilding merger (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Arrivals face more hoops as Omicron spreads (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- US hones in on NK weapons program with new sanctions (Korea Herald)
-- No room left for Moon gov't in US-NK tit for tat (Korea Times)
