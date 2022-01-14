Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 14, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-11 Sunny 0
Incheon -1/-10 Sunny 0
Suwon 01/-11 Sunny 0
Cheongju 02/-9 Sunny 10
Daejeon 04/-10 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 01/-16 Sunny 0
Gangneung 06/-7 Sunny 0
Jeonju 03/-8 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 05/-5 Sunny 20
Jeju 07/03 Cloudy 20
Daegu 05/-8 Sunny 10
Busan 07/-5 Cloudy 10
(END)
