Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 14, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-11 Sunny 0

Incheon -1/-10 Sunny 0

Suwon 01/-11 Sunny 0

Cheongju 02/-9 Sunny 10

Daejeon 04/-10 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 01/-16 Sunny 0

Gangneung 06/-7 Sunny 0

Jeonju 03/-8 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 05/-5 Sunny 20

Jeju 07/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 05/-8 Sunny 10

Busan 07/-5 Cloudy 10

