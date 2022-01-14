K Leaguers to vie for inclusion for World Cup qualifiers in friendly vs. Iceland

Bento has been using this camp to get a longer look at K League veterans who have been part of the World Cup qualifying run so far and also test younger faces for the first time. Five players, Gangwon FC midfielder Kim Dae-won, Busan IPark midfielder Kim Jin-gyu, Gwangju FC midfielder Eom Ji-sung, Gimcheon Sangmu midfielder Ko Seung-beom and Seongnam FC defender Choi Ji-mook, earned their first senior national team callups. Among others, Suwon Samsung Bluewings forward Kim Gun-hee and FC Seoul forward Cho Young-wook have trained with the national team in the past but are looking to get into their first international matches.

