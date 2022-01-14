SK Networks invests US$20 mln in U.S. vegan leather maker
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co., the general trading arm of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, said Friday it has invested US$20 million in a U.S. biotech startup specializing in making alternative leather.
SK Networks took part in a round of $126 million funding for MycoWorks, a Silicon Valley-based biomaterials company, and it is the largest amount among the strategic investors, SK said in a press release.
MycoWorks owns technologies that produce leather-like fabric from engineered mycelium, a biomaterial made out of mushrooms. The company has also partnered up with Hermes and a number of other major global luxury brands.
The two companies also signed a separate contract to cooperate on the development of new materials, production expansion and building a sales network.
Bio business is one of SK's four core areas it has been expanding as its future growth drivers, including biopharmaceuticals and biodegradable materials.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
USFK imposes tougher social distancing amid virus resurgence
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise private gathering size limit to 6, keep 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants: PM
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Gov't to raise private gathering size limit to 6, keep 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants: PM
-
(3rd LD) 1 person found at Gwangju apartment building collapse site
-
S. Korea expected to relax restrictions on private gatherings next week