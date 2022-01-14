Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea extends overseas travel advisory through Feb. 13

All News 10:14 January 14, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has extended its special advisory against overseas travel for another month amid the global spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, the foreign ministry said Friday.

In the advisory, people are recommended to cancel or postpone nonessential trips abroad until Feb. 13, while asking those overseas to take measures to prevent exposure to the virus, such as refraining from going to large-scale events.

It was first issued in March 2020 and has been extended every month.

This file image depicts the global spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. (Yonhap)

