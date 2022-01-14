Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea to draw up extra budget of 14 tln won to support small merchants

All News 10:17 January 14, 2022

(END)

Keywords
#extra budget #pandemic
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!