Military reports 16 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:53 January 14, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 16 additional COVID-19 cases, including 15 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,553.
Of the new cases, nine are from the Army, five from the Air Force and two from a unit under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 199 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,733 are breakthrough cases.
