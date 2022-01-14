Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

January 14, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Jan. 10 -- U.S., 5 others urge N. Korea to end missile tests, return to dialogue: statement

11 -- N. Korea's improved ballistic missile traveled at Mach 10: JCS

NSC expresses 'strong regret' over N.K. missile launch

12 -- N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile

U.S. designates six N. Koreans over WMD, ballistic missile programs

13 -- S. Korea, U.S. mull delaying combined drills to April due to presidential election: sources

U.S. proposes additional U.N. sanctions on N. Korea following missile tests

14 -- N. Korea warns of 'stronger' reaction after U.S. imposes new sanctions

N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korea's military
(END)

