KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 37,000 DN 1,800
Hanwha 31,950 DN 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 93,900 DN 1,600
ShinhanGroup 39,300 DN 150
HITEJINRO 30,900 DN 550
Yuhan 61,000 DN 700
SLCORP 29,900 DN 750
CJ LOGISTICS 124,500 DN 3,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 160,000 UP 21,000
Daewoong 33,150 UP 3,550
Meritz Financial 51,900 DN 1,800
Celltrion 171,000 DN 24,000
LOTTE 28,900 DN 200
GCH Corp 25,400 DN 150
LotteChilsung 139,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,350 DN 130
POSCO 299,000 DN 7,500
DB INSURANCE 64,600 DN 400
SamsungElec 77,300 DN 600
NHIS 12,050 DN 150
DongwonInd 224,000 DN 3,500
SK Discovery 45,600 DN 750
LS 57,000 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES106000 UP500
GC Corp 204,000 DN 2,500
GS E&C 43,000 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 647,000 DN 19,000
KPIC 183,500 DN 8,000
Ottogi 438,500 DN 13,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,640 DN 130
SKC 157,000 DN 5,000
MERITZ SECU 6,390 DN 120
HtlShilla 77,400 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 49,850 DN 850
SamsungElecMech 188,000 UP 5,000
Hanssem 84,900 DN 1,800
GS Retail 29,050 DN 700
KSOE 97,300 DN 1,600
HyundaiMipoDock 80,700 DN 400
IS DONGSEO 47,200 DN 700
(MORE)
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(LEAD) S. Korea calls N.K. claim of hypersonic missile launch 'exaggerated'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
USFK imposes tougher social distancing amid virus resurgence
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise private gathering size limit to 6, keep 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants: PM
-
Gov't to raise private gathering size limit to 6, keep 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants: PM
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korea's military
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korea's military
-
S. Korea expected to relax restrictions on private gatherings next week