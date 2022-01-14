KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 94,700 DN 600
LG Innotek 384,500 UP 32,000
MS IND 28,450 DN 550
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 216,500 DN 5,500
HMM 25,200 DN 1,050
HYUNDAI WIA 75,300 DN 1,200
OCI 94,500 DN 8,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,100 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 174,000 UP 2,500
Mobis 255,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,900 UP 400
SamsungHvyInd 5,670 DN 70
LS ELECTRIC 55,500 DN 1,500
S-1 72,100 DN 900
KorZinc 546,000 DN 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 26,850 DN 2,300
Handsome 35,450 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 19,350 DN 100
COWAY 73,300 DN 1,800
Hanon Systems 12,400 DN 200
SK 244,000 DN 3,000
ZINUS 71,500 DN 1,400
Hanchem 264,000 DN 9,500
DWS 54,800 DN 100
KEPCO 21,400 DN 550
SamsungSecu 42,550 DN 800
KG DONGBU STL 11,300 DN 500
SKTelecom 56,300 0
SNT MOTIV 46,000 DN 1,200
HyundaiElev 39,950 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDS 150,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,750 UP 900
KUMHOTIRE 4,365 DN 105
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,900 DN 2,000
IBK 10,800 UP 50
DONGSUH 29,700 DN 250
SamsungEng 23,550 DN 800
SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 5,390 DN 270
SAMSUNG CARD 31,150 DN 400
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
USFK imposes tougher social distancing amid virus resurgence
(News Focus) Gender issue heats up presidential race after Yoon's pledge to abolish ministry
(LEAD) Gov't to raise private gathering size limit to 6, keep 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants: PM
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korea's military
S. Korea expected to relax restrictions on private gatherings next week