KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CheilWorldwide 22,600 DN 450
KT 31,200 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL133500 DN3000
LOTTE TOUR 17,550 DN 350
LG Uplus 13,450 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,500 DN 1,100
KT&G 78,700 DN 300
DHICO 20,150 DN 550
Doosanfc 41,100 DN 1,150
LG Display 24,050 DN 100
Kangwonland 25,400 DN 50
NAVER 342,000 DN 6,000
Kakao 93,900 DN 2,800
NCsoft 583,000 DN 22,000
KIWOOM 102,000 DN 500
DSME 25,250 0
HDSINFRA 6,710 DN 170
DWEC 5,960 DN 130
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,850 DN 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 376,500 DN 3,500
DongwonF&B 190,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 35,850 UP 450
LGH&H 974,000 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 716,000 DN 39,000
KEPCO E&C 77,000 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 22,450 0
LGELECTRONICS 146,000 UP 500
Huchems 23,350 DN 300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,000 DN 600
KIH 79,600 DN 2,000
GS 39,900 DN 400
CJ CGV 24,350 DN 550
LIG Nex1 71,500 DN 500
Fila Holdings 32,350 DN 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,200 DN 700
HANWHA LIFE 3,270 DN 90
AMOREPACIFIC 152,000 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 24,950 UP 400
