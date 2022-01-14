KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 263,500 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 33,350 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 62,200 DN 100
Hansae 23,300 DN 750
Youngone Corp 47,600 DN 150
CSWIND 62,100 DN 1,900
GKL 13,750 DN 100
KOLON IND 67,400 DN 1,600
HanmiPharm 264,000 DN 4,000
BNK Financial Group 8,870 DN 50
emart 144,500 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY396 50 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 38,550 DN 400
PIAM 53,100 UP 1,000
HANJINKAL 57,200 UP 800
DoubleUGames 54,200 DN 400
CUCKOO 18,650 DN 150
COSMAX 78,400 DN 5,300
MANDO 58,200 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 850,000 DN 15,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,700 DN 2,350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,100 DN 150
Netmarble 110,500 DN 2,000
KRAFTON 343,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53600 DN1000
ORION 106,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,350 0
BGF Retail 144,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 147,000 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 18,900 DN 1,700
HYOSUNG TNC 529,000 DN 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 533,000 DN 8,000
SKBS 200,000 DN 6,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,000 0
KakaoBank 46,300 DN 2,550
HYBE 284,000 DN 7,500
SK ie technology 150,500 DN 5,000
DL E&C 127,500 DN 500
kakaopay 143,500 DN 3,500
SKSQUARE 59,000 UP 1,000
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
USFK imposes tougher social distancing amid virus resurgence
(News Focus) Gender issue heats up presidential race after Yoon's pledge to abolish ministry
(LEAD) Gov't to raise private gathering size limit to 6, keep 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants: PM
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korea's military
S. Korea expected to relax restrictions on private gatherings next week