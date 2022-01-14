NSC holds emergency meeting over N. Korea suspected missile launch
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council held an emergency meeting on Friday, an official said, shortly after North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles eastward that marked the North's third show of force this month.
South Korea and the United States have been in cooperation to analyze various intelligence about North Korea's test of weapons, the official said.
The North's latest saber-rattling marked its third show of force this year.
North Korea fired what it claims to be hypersonic missiles on Jan. 5 and Tuesday, in an apparent quest for new advanced weapons amid a deadlock in nuclear talks with the United States.
After Tuesday's test, the United States imposed sanctions on individuals linked to North Korea's ballistic weapons program.
Earlier in the day. Pyongyang vowed "stronger" actions against the U.S. sanctions.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
USFK imposes tougher social distancing amid virus resurgence
-
(News Focus) Gender issue heats up presidential race after Yoon's pledge to abolish ministry
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise private gathering size limit to 6, keep 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants: PM
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korea's military
-
S. Korea expected to relax restrictions on private gatherings next week
-
Gov't to raise private gathering size limit to 6, keep 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants: PM
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korea's military