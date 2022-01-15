U.S. condemns N. Korean missile launches, urges N. Korea to engage in dialogue
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Jan. 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States condemned North Korea's latest missile launch on Friday amid growing tension between the two countries following multiple missile tests from the North during the last week.
North Korea yet again fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday afternoon (Seoul time). These short-range missile tests follow on the heels of two separate test launches of what Pyongyang claims to be a new hypersonic missile since last Wednesday.
"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch. This launch is in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and the international community," a spokesperson for the Department of State said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad," the official added.
The U.S. earlier said it has proposed additional U.N. Security Council sanctions against North Korea for its two purported hypersonic missile tests this month while also slapping its own sanctions on six North Korean representatives based in Russia and China for illegally procuring materials for the North's weapons programs.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will use "every appropriate tool" to address North Korea's ballistic missile programs.
Shortly before its latest missile launch, a spokesperson for the North Korean foreign ministry said the country will be forced to take "stronger and certain reaction" if the U.S. chooses to take a confrontational stance.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
Moon attends send-off ceremony for firefighters killed in warehouse blaze
-
USFK imposes tougher social distancing amid virus resurgence
-
(News Focus) Gender issue heats up presidential race after Yoon's pledge to abolish ministry
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise private gathering size limit to 6, keep 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants: PM
-
S. Korea expected to relax restrictions on private gatherings next week
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korea's military
-
Gov't to raise private gathering size limit to 6, keep 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants: PM
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korea's military