SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Court puts brakes on vaccine pass requirements at discount and department stores, for minors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Court puts brakes on vaccine pass mandates for minors, discount stores (Kookmin Daily)
-- Court suspends vaccine pass enforcement at Seoul discount, department stores; minors aged 12-18 exempt from vaccine pass mandates at all facilities (Donga llbo)
-- Vaccine pass enforcement suspended at supermarkets, department stores (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea fires 2 short-range missiles this time (Chosun Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 vaccine pass enforcement suspended at Seoul stores, discount and department stores (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Court puts brakes on vaccine pass enforcement at discount, department stores (Hankyoreh)
-- Vaccine pass suspended for big discount, department stores (Hankook libo)
-- Vaccine pass not applicable for minors aged 12-18 in Seoul (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Now antivirus efforts target omicron; treatment through neighborhood clinics, pharmacies (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

