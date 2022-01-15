Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 January 15, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-5 Sunny 60

Incheon 03/-3 Sunny 60

Suwon 04/-6 Sunny 60

Cheongju 05/-6 Sunny 60

Daejeon 06/-7 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 01/-11 Sunny 80

Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 20

Jeonju 06/-5 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 07/-3 Cloudy 30

Jeju 10/04 Sunny 60

Daegu 07/-5 Sunny 20

Busan 08/01 Cloudy 10

