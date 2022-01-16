Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 January 16, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -1/-6 Sunny 0

Incheon -2/-5 Sunny 0

Suwon -1/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 01/-2 Snow 0

Daejeon 03/-1 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 00/-6 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 06/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 03/00 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 04/01 Cloudy 20

Jeju 09/07 Cloudy 20

Daegu 05/-1 Cloudy 0

Busan 09/03 Sunny 0

(END)

