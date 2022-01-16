S. Korea confirms another highly pathogenic bird flu case
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday reported another highly pathogenic avian influenza case at a duck farm in a southwestern region.
The farm is raising about 33,000 ducks in Yeongam, 384 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the agriculture and livestock ministry.
It marked the 21st case of highly pathogenic avian influenza found at poultry farms this winter.
The government has alerted local poultry farm owners to recently increasing outbreaks of avian influenza, urging them to keep an eye on their farms and immediately report any suspected symptoms.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is very contagious among birds and can cause severe illness and even death, especially among poultry.
