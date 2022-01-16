N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
All News 11:23 January 16, 2022
BEIJING/SHENYANG, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean freight train crossed the the Yalu River railroad bridge into China on Sunday, multiple sources said.
It was not immediately confirmed whether the train from Sinuiju arrived in Dandong with cargo or was empty, they said.
It is likely to return to North Korea on Monday, with "emergency materials" loaded, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
Yoon says coding should be given priority in children's education
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(News Focus) Gender issue heats up presidential race after Yoon's pledge to abolish ministry
-
In-ground traffic lights installed across Seoul for 'smartphone zombies'
-
Moon not considering attending Beijing Olympics: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
S. Korea cruise past Iceland 5-1 in men's football friendly
-
(3rd LD) Daily cases over 4,000 for 4th day amid extended virus curbs
-
Daily cases over 4,000 for 5th day amid strict curbs ahead of holiday
-
(3rd LD) Court suspends vaccine pass enforcement at big stores, for minors aged 12-18