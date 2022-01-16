(LEAD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details)
BEIJING/SHENYANG, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean freight train crossed the Yalu River railroad bridge into China on Sunday, multiple sources said, raising the prospect of the two sides resuming land transactions in earnest following more than a year of suspension attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The train from Sinuiju arrived in the Chinese border city of Dandong at around 9:10 a.m., they said, while it was not immediately confirmed whether it carried cargo or was empty, they said.
It is likely to return to North Korea on Monday, with "emergency materials" loaded, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
It marks the first time that the secretive North has formally opened its land border with China in 1 1/2 years. It has closed borders, with all tour programs for foreigners and the operation of cross-border passenger trains halted, since the COVID-19 outbreak.
"It means that the exchange of materials (between North Korea and China) has formally got under way in effect," a government source said, adding that the shipments of medical supplies and daily necessities will likely be resumed.
(END)
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
Yoon says coding should be given priority in children's education
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(News Focus) Gender issue heats up presidential race after Yoon's pledge to abolish ministry
-
In-ground traffic lights installed across Seoul for 'smartphone zombies'
-
Daily cases over 4,000 for 5th day amid strict curbs ahead of holiday
-
S. Korea cruise past Iceland 5-1 in men's football friendly
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) Daily cases over 4,000 for 4th day amid extended virus curbs