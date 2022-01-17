(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
O Yeong-su wins Golden Globes best TV supporting actor for 'Squid Game'
-
BTS-inspired webtoon to be released this week
-
Yoon says coding should be given priority in children's education
-
(LEAD) Daily infections over 4,000 for 2nd day; imported cases hit record high
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Cold War-era anti-communist slogan springs back to life in presidential race
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it has succeeded in final test-firing of hypersonic missile
-
(News Focus) Gender issue heats up presidential race after Yoon's pledge to abolish ministry
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
In-ground traffic lights installed across Seoul for 'smartphone zombies'
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
S. Korean teenager Cho Won-bin signs with St. Louis Cardinals
-
Daily cases over 4,000 for 5th day amid strict curbs ahead of holiday
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources