(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 17)
Policy mismatch
Monetary, fiscal policies should go hand in hand
Monetary and fiscal policies need to go hand in hand in order to maximize their effects. Imagine what will happen if they move in the opposition direction.
An example of a policy mismatch occurred Friday when the Bank of Korea (BOK) conducted a key interest rate hike and the Ministry of Economy and Finance proposed a 14 trillion won ($11.8 billion) extra budget bill. The rate increase of 0.25 percentage points to the pre-pandemic level of 1.25 percent was aimed at taming inflation and curb soaring household debt. However it contradicts the government's fiscal expansion.
The effects of the BOK's monetary tightening could be offset by the government's expansionary fiscal policy. This mismatch could also damage overall policy coherence and consistency, sending a confusing signal to the market.
Yet, Economy and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki argued that the rate hike and the supplementary budget plan are not contradictory but complementary. Of course, it is necessary to provide more financial support to those who are most vulnerable to the fallout from the prolonged pandemic.
But the extra budget proposal appears to be politically oriented in the run-up to the March 9 presidential election. The plan came a day after President Moon Jae-in instructed his officials to work out measures to utilize last year's excess tax revenue to support small merchants and the self-employed.
There seems to be no problem with using the excess tax revenue which is estimated at 60.6 trillion won, 10 trillion more than the previously anticipated amount. However, critics argue that the Moon administration is resorting to populism to help Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), garner more support from voters.
It is wrong to mobilize taxpayers' money for political gain. Lee has gone further to call for an increase ― at least to 25 trillion won ― in the amount of the proposed extra budget. He even said that he would push for the increase after the election unless the government accommodates his demand.
Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) is no different. He said the size of a supplementary budget should be as high as 50 trillion won. It is disappointing for the rival candidates to engage in a populist campaign to woo voters with no regard for fiscal soundness.
The supplementary budget bill should not be swayed by politics. The national debt is expected to hit a record high of 1,064 trillion won this year, equivalent to 50 percent of the nation's gross domestic product (GDP).
Now the central bank and the finance ministry need to hold close consultations to maximize the effects of their policies. BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol hinted at additional rate hikes down the road. His monetary tightening should be backed by the ministry's fiscal tightening to stabilize consumer prices, reduce runaway household debt, and regain fiscal health.
